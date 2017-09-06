Will Smith Shares First Cast Photo From Live-Action Aladdin Remake

Can your friends do this?

Will Smith has shared the first photo featuring the cast from Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin, in which the veteran comedian takes up the whimsical, wish-granting shoes of the Genie.

Smith debuted the first glimpse at his fellow Agrabah associates on the film’s London set. “We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family,” he wrote. “Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!”

Director Guy Ritchie and screenwriter John August (Big Fish) have already set the groundwork for their interpretation of the ancient tale of Aladdin, even beyond Disney’s 1992 film, by adding original characters created for the film (like the roles played by Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen).

Aladdin is currently in production in London; a release date has not yet been set.

