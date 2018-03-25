Will Smith Crosses Off Another Bucket List Item by Taking Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony

Will Smith can cross another thing off his bucket list!

To commemorate his 100th Instagram post, Smith, 49, did something he’d never done before: take salsa lessons from Marc Anthony.

Sharing a video of the impromptu dance class — which took place on a boat in Miami — the actor and the 49-year-old singer showed off their moves, with Anthony giving the Bright actor a few pointers along the way.

Will Smith and Marc Anthony Will Anthony/Instagram

After they finished their mini-routine, Anthony excitedly applauded Smith’s skills. Smiling, Smith replied, “Yeah, yeah!”

“#Bucketlist – Salsa Lessons from @MarcAnthony… ✔,” the actor captioned the fun-filled video.

Acknowledging his social media milestone, the actor added, “I just realized this is my 100th Post – Thank You All! Let’s Go Get the next 💯.”

In addition to working on his salsa moves and playfully roasting his son Jayden, Smith has previously used his social media account to show off his bilingual skills.

After the actor was criticized for attempting to sing Ritchie Valen’s 1958 hit, “La Bamba” while on vacation, he shared a video on the social media app — which was completely in Spanish — proving he actually did know the words to the song.

Last week he also shared a video of himself singing Spanish track “X,” by Nicky Jam, featuring J. Balvin.

“Before starting a great day on the set of my new film, I need the perfect music to create energy,” he said in Spanish, before singing along and dancing to the song. “Congratulations Nicky Jam and J Balvin. This song is crazy,” he added.

Also on Saturday, Smith surprised the crowd at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami during Marshmello’s set with the 1997 hit rap song named after the Florida city.