Will Smith, welcome to Instagram!

The Suicide Squad actor joined the social media site on Thursday, sharing his excitement with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her show.

In honor of the momentous occasion, DeGeneres — who has a little under 50 million followers on Instagram — taught Smith everything he needed to know about the app, including how to take selfies: with a duck face, mirror selfies, a baby, and vegetables (inspired by Oprah’s garden selfies).

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:36am PST

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:46am PST

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:46am PST

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:47am PST

Saving the best for last, DeGeneres taught the star what a #TBT was, dressing them both up as characters from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“It’s gonna be like a Throwback Thursday,” she told him. As the theme song played and the crowd began to sing along, the two took multiple photos that Smith then shared on his brand new Instagram account.

Thanx @theellenshow! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Among his famous friends, one of the first to welcome him was a lot closer to home. His wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, congratulated her husband on his arrival to Instagram, writing, “Welcome to Instagram @willsmith :)” on her own social media account.

Welcome to Instagram @willsmith 🙂 A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmiith) on Dec 14, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

DeGeneres also congratulated Smith in a repost of their mirror selfie, writing, “Welcome to Instagram, @WillSmith! Glad I could help. #Repost @WillSmith.”

Justin Timberlake joined in the welcome, sharing a #tbt of himself and Smith, and writing, “Welcome to Instagram @willsmith. This is called a #TBT. Which means Throwback Thursday. Which is a photo you post on Thursdays that you like, that was taken in the past. I like this photo because it’s a photo of you and me. And we look like we are having a serious conversation about something very important. And that makes me feel important.”

Smith is quickly wracking up on followers, boasting about 800,000 followers at the time of this posting.

While the actor is only a beginner, he seemed to quickly get the hang of it as he also added a baby picture of himself.

“Ya’ll ain’t got no filters like this,” he wrote in the caption of the throwback photo.