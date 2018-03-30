Will Smith has bad luck with robots.

The actor suffered his worst defeat at the hands of a cyborg since 2004’s I,Robot when he went on a hilariously awkward date with Sophia the Robot, who ended up banishing him to the friend zone when he leaned in for a kiss.

Smith, 49, shared a video of his date with Sophia, who, he explained on Instagram, “represents state of the art Artificial Intelligence.” After thanking @hansonrobotics for setting up the date, he added, “She is a super advanced humanoid robot capable of showing over 60 different human expressions — interpreting human language and human emotion.”

In the video, Smith and Sophia share an intimate conversation in the Cayman Islands. The robot is able to respond to Smith in simple sentences, and her face expresses eerily real human emotions.

But the technology isn’t perfect and the video is full of funny, uncomfortable moments that Smith expertly mines for comedic value.

At the end of their date, when Smith leans in for the kiss, Sophia responds, “I think we can be friends, let’s hang out and get to know each other for a little while.”

RELATED: Will Smith Crosses Off Another Bucket List Item by Taking Salsa Lessons From Marc Anthony

“[Sophia’s] been in development for over two years,” Smith explains after their date. “She’s a learning artificial intelligence. But she wouldn’t kiss me, so there’s probably some development flaws they need to work on. But we’ll meet again Sophia.”

This is not Sophia’s first experience with a celebrity. In December, Chrissy Teigen joked that Sophia looked like she needed a better makeup artist. “BOOM I roasted a robot,” the 32-year-old cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle personality added. “Next level s—.”

The comment earned Teigen over 60,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, though she later apologized for the diss in a follow-up tweet, telling Sophia “I love you” and calling her “my queen.”

Sophia, meanwhile, planned her revenge. And when the two attended the same tech conference in January, she had the perfect opportunity for a subtle clap back.

“It looks like we’re both at #CES!” Sophia tweeted to Teigen. “Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;)”

Teigen replied on Twitter, “Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep?” She then asked, “How can I make this up to you?”

The duo later decided to squash their beef over lunch at “a well-lit French bistro.”