WATCH: Will Smith Bungee Jumps Off Victoria Falls Bridge

Scratch another one off the bucket list!

Will Smith made a surprise visit to Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls while on vacation in Africa and fulfilled what he said was a 20-year dream to bungee jump off the bridge.

The video, which Smith shot himself, begins with him standing on the edge of the falls with his bungee gear on. The instructors ask him to raise his hands and Smith takes the plunge.

“This is going to be a cool shot,” Smith says with a laugh when he reaches the bottom.

“This is crazy, bungee jumping Victoria Falls, I’ve been wanting to do this for like almost 20 years,” he adds, while pointing the camera up to the bridge over 300 feet above him.

“I’ve got high blood pressure, though, so they need to come get me from hanging upside down,” he jokes.

Meanwhile, back in the States, the first commercial for Smith’s new Netflix film Bright has been released. “I love how bizarre it is,” Smith tells EW about the film. “I’ve been saying it’s Training Day — a gritty LA cop drama, the darkness and handheld grittiness — meets Lord of the Rings. There’s orcs and fairies and elves, mean-ass elves.”

Bright is slated for a December release.