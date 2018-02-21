Will Smith Admits He 'Damn Near Got Brought to Tears' While Watching Black Panther

Will Smith had a heartwarming message for the revolutionary Black Panther cast.

The actor shared a video of himself on Instagram congratulating the all-black cast of the movie after seeing the film and being “damn near brought to tears.”

“Congratulations, what you have done is spectacular. I watched the film a couple of days ago and damn near got brought to tears,” Smith says in the video after shouting out the cast. “You guys have challenged, and potentially even shattered, a lot of longtime, long-held false Hollywood beliefs and paradigms. I just want to say congratulations to you. I’m proud and I’m excited, damn near giddy. Congrats, y’all.”

The Suicide Squad actor also shared an inspiring message Nelson Mandela said to him once about interacting with fans so they know he is real after all his success.

“Enjoy this Transcendent Moment. Go into the streets… Touch them… Let them know that you are real!” he wrote.

Smith is just the latest high-profile celebrity congratulating the Black Panther cast after the movie’s blockbuster success over the weekend. Michelle Obama also took to her Twitter after seeing the movie. The former first lady shared her take on the film Monday, praising the “entire Black Panther team.”

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen,” the 54-year-old wrote on social media.

“I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories,” she added.

Black Panther’s estimated three-day domestic gross of $192 million marks the highest debut ever for a February film, smashing previous record holder Deadpool’s $132.4 million, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Black Panther is in theaters now.