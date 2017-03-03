Will Ferrell Named 2017 Commencement Speaker for USC

Perhaps Will Ferrell will bring a little cowbell when he delivers his commencement speech.

The actor has been named the official guest speaker for the University of Southern California’s 134th graduation ceremony on May 12.

Before Ferrell led the cast of Saturday Night Live for seven seasons, he graduated from the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism with a degree in sports information in 1990.

Are you ready to 👩🏽‍🎓👨‍🎓? Guess who your 2017 Commencement speaker is…😎✌️🎓 #USCgrad A post shared by USC (@uscedu) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

The proud alum continues to support the Trojans as he volunteers his time for many university events.

Ferrell hosted the USC School of Cinematic Arts’ 75th Anniversary Gala and has appeared as a guest drum major for the Trojan Marching Band. He has also participated in “Swim With Mike” for the Physically Challenged Athletes Scholarship Fund and was the keynote speaker for the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies discussion series at USC Marshall School of Business, according to a statement from USC.

In 2003, Ferrell sang and danced while delivering the commencement address at Harvard University.