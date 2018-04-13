Will Ferrell Released 'Unhurt' from Hospital After Car Accident, Thanks First Responders

Will Ferrell is unharmed and has been released from the hospital following a car accident on Friday.

“While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle,” the actor’s rep said in a statement. Ferrell’s SUV flipped on its side as a result of the accident.

“Will and his colleague, Andrew Steele, were unhurt and have been released from an Orange County hospital,” the statement added.

Ferrell’s longtime driver and another colleague are still hospitalized but are in stable condition, according to the actor’s rep.

“Will is staying close by as his friends are being treated, and has expressed his deep gratitude to the first responders who were immediately at the scene and to the hospital team that took such great care of them,” the statement continued. “He’s also grateful for all the well wishes he and his friends are receiving.”

The actor, 50, was seen talking on a cell phone as he was loaded into the ambulance. TMZ was first to report the accident.

Ferrell appeared earlier as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy at the voter registration event, which was sponsored by Funny or Die.