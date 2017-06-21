Like any good comedy, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler‘s new movie The House is filled with celebrity guest stars — including Jeremy Renner, Nick Kroll, Rob Huebel and Michaela Watkins.

But one person fans won’t see? Mariah Carey.

Despite the Grammy winner filming a role for the Andrew Jay Cohen-directed film, “she did not make the final cut,” Ferrell revealed during an appearance Tuesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

While no reason was given for Carey’s scene being sliced — or the role she would play — the 49-year-old comedian insisted, “If DVDs existed, it would be some fun DVD extras.”

Ferrell also gave a few insights into Carey’s behavior on set, confirming the longstanding rumors of her lateness by saying “she eventually did show up” and explaining that she supposedly came with a rider full of demands.

“There were … suggestions [from Carey] that weren’t executed,” he said. “She was on our set and yeah, things happened and didn’t happen.”

“Let’s just put it this way: At about midnight I got a knock on my trailer that said, ‘You can just go home. We’re not going to get to you, ‘ ” Ferrell eventually confessed. ” ‘But are we still filming?’ ‘We’re still filming.’ And all for naught.”

The House stars Ferrell and Poehler as a husband and wife who start an underground casino in their living room to earn enough money to send their teenage daughter to college.

The R-rated comedy, from the writing team behind Neighbors, tracks the duo’s transformation from mild-mannered parents into reprobate Mob bosses.

She may not be in the film, but off-screen, it’s been a dramatic few months for Carey.

After calling it quits with fiancé James Packer, she embarked on a new romantic journey with 33-year-old choreographer Bryan Tanaka, sparking a whirlwind romance that saw the pair tour, spend holidays together and travel the world.

Despite their evident chemistry — as documented on Mimi’s E! reality series Mariah’s World and on Instagram — Carey and Tanaka split after five months of dating. However, the two have since appeared to rekindle their romance, and have been seen together again in recent weeks.

The House hits theaters Friday.