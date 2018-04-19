Will Ferrell Makes First Public Appearance Days After His Car Flipped on Its Side in Scary Accident

Will Ferrell returned to the stage following a scary car accident on April 13.

On Thursday, the actor, 50, made his first public appearance since the accident at WE Day California where he was joined by Macey Hensley, the 7-year-old presidential expert on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, to speak to the crowd inside The Forum.

Ferrell, who was dressed in a blue western style shirt and jeans, also gave a thumbs up to all the attendees.

Six days ago, Ferrell’s SUV that carried him and a group of his friends flipped on its side as a result of a two-car accident.

“While traveling back to Los Angeles after hosting a voter registration event in San Diego, a car carrying Will Ferrell and three of his colleagues was struck on the freeway by another vehicle,” the actor’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time of the incident.

Ferrell was released from an Orange County hospital that same day of the accident, however, his longtime driver and another colleague remained hospitalized in stable condition, according to the actor’s rep.