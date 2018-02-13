Why Was Eric Roberts Spotted in a Wheelchair at Los Angeles Airport?

Eric Roberts is busy as ever but feeling the strain.

The 62-year-old actor was spotted riding in a wheelchair on Saturday out of Los Angeles, leading to rumors that his health was deteriorating. But a representative for the actor tells PEOPLE Roberts is doing fine and is only dealing with an injured hip.

“Eric is scheduled for a hip replacement Cedars,” said the rep. “It’s just from years of working out at the gym and taking too long to outgrow attempts to do his own stunts in movies and shows.”

The actor tweeted about his injury before traveling when he asked Delta Airlines for help while getting around the airport. He described it as a “slightly injured hip.”

Hi! @DeltaAssist May need a bit of a ride from ticket counter to gate due to slightly injured hip. Thanks, guys! @Delta — Eric Roberts (@EricRoberts) February 11, 2018

The actor’s rep added that Julia Roberts‘ older brother continues to actively work and isn’t able to rest before his his replacement, calling for extra precautions when he travels to help his injury.

“He’d love to be able to rest, but has film projects and appearances that he’s really happy about, so he’s traveling to location,” the rep said.

Roberts recently did a Vanity Fair profile in which he said he appeared on 74 films in 2017 and continues to work hard in smaller roles after gaining success in the late 70s and early 80s. The actor boldly made a point to take credit for his sister and daughter, Emma Roberts‘, celebrity status.

“If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that,” he said. “When Julia first came to New York, I went into William Morris and I said, ‘Which one of you is going to sign my sister Julia?’ ”

He added, “And I am so proud that everybody knows I was first, because I was first by a long shot. I was first to get Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, so I’m proud of that.”