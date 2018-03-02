Why Oprah Winfrey Left Money All Over Her Hotel Room for One Lucky Housekeeper

“This made me so happy recently: People never leave money for the housekeepers in a hotel,” Winfreys says in the new issue. “I usually just leave the money on the pillow, but this time I put it all over the room: under the desk, on the counter with the M&Ms, in the shower. As I was leaving, I was like, “Somebody is going to be happy today, yes!’ ”

The surprise isn’t out of the ordinary for the former talk show host, famous for often giving her audience lavish gifts. The mogul says making people happy is something she thinks about regularly.