Why Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal Split: 'He's Not Ready to Settle Down'

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t ready to say goodbye to the bachelor life.

The actor and his girlfriend, model Nina Agdal, have called it quits, PEOPLE confirmed on Thursday. “They broke up a couple of days ago” according to a source close to the couple. “Nina and Leo have parted ways. It is amicable. They remain friends.”

Their yearlong relationship seemed more serious than some of DiCaprio’s other supermodel romances, but another source close to him say he’s just not ready to take the next step.

“Leo thought Nina was a super cool girl,” says the source. “It almost seemed different this time because he was way more affectionate and public with her than he normally is, but his friends knew it wouldn’t last.”

That’s because, the source says, “He’s not ready to settle down and just isn’t in the mindset to get married or have kids.”

But that doesn’t mean the 42-year-old will never tie the knot. “It will happen one day, but it will really take someone special to make him go the distance,” adds the source. “He loves all the attention he gets from women.”