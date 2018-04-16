Why John Oliver Bought a Jockstrap Worn By Russell Crowe for $7,000

John Oliver has a special treat in store for the one of the last Blockbuster stores.

Though the formerly popular video rental chain has been forced to shut down its stores across the country due to the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, there is still a Blockbuster store left in Alaska — and Oliver wants to save it. The Emmy-winning host of HBO’s Last Week Tonight revealed on Sunday that his show had purchased several items from Russell Crowe’s divorce auction with the intention of sending them to Alaska’s lone Blockbuster.

One of the most lucrative pieces the program bought was the actor’s jockstrap from the 2005 movie Cinderella Man, which went for a final bid of $7,000. The host said that he hoped the store could display the items in the way Planet Hollywood restaurants use old props to draw customers in.

“It was my jock strap when I won the heavyweight championship of the world as the character James J. Braddock in the film Cinderella Man,” Crowe previously told Good Morning Britain of the item. “I put it in the collection as a piece of whimsy and a bit of a gag. Funny enough, it’s garnered a lot of attention.”

The HBO show also bought Crowe’s chair from American Gangster (2007) as well as the back of costar Denzel Washington’s chair, the vest Crowe wore as Inspector Javert in Les Misérables (2012) and his hood from Robin Hood (2010). Oliver said they also purchased the satin robe and shorts Crowe wore in Cinderella Man.

“To the manager at the only remaining Blockbuster in Anchorage, Alaska, all of this s— is yours,” Oliver said. “Just call us in the next 48 hours and we will send it to you.”

Called “The Art of Divorce,” the auction marked the end of a chapter after Crowe split from Danielle Spencer, his wife of nine years. News of the couple’s separation emerged in 2012, and their divorce is nearly finalized.

The 54-year-old actor unloaded his sizable collection of over 200 items — including movie mementos, clothing, artwork, watches, furniture and guitars — while live-streaming the auction on his Facebook page. Crowe tweeted that he made $3.7 million during five hours of the auction.