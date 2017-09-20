Who Is Alex Da Kid? 5 Things to Know About Halle Berry's New Man

As Halle Berry‘s romance with Alex Da Kid heats up, fans of the Oscar winner continue to wonder about the latest man to steal her heart.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday, each sharing the same intimate shot of themselves on social media with the caption, “My balance.” Later that night, the pair were spotted out in London, walking arm-in-arm as they headed out for a date night.

It’s Berry’s first relationship since separating from French actor Olivier Martinez and finalizing their divorce in December 2016.

“They seem smitten but it’s pretty early,” a source told PEOPLE of Berry’s romance with Alex Da Kid (née Alexander Grant). “They met over the summer. It’s rather new. He has tremendous success in his own right. He produces and he’s got real street cred.”

Here are 5 things to know about Berry’s new man.

1. He’s British but lives in Los Angeles

All….it….takes…is….one…song…to..bring..back a..million…memories.®….this…Day..7..years..ago..Billboard..History…WasMade®….. A post shared by alexdakidofficial (@alexdakidofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Born and raised in Wood Green, London, Kid’s career began in spots — with a spot playing for the professional soccer team Bristol City when he was jut 19-years-old, the BBC reported.

But after being introduced to the digital music editing software FruityLoops, Kid changed gears and dedicated his career to music full-time, according to the network. He then attended the University of West London to get his master’s degree in advanced music technology.

Though he lives in Los Angeles now, Kid is still considered one of London’s best. He was named one of the city’s Most Influential People in 2011 by The Evening Standard.

2. He’s worked with heavy-hitters like Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Rihanna and Diddy

S/O @balmain A post shared by alexdakidofficial (@alexdakidofficial) on Nov 12, 2016 at 7:47am PST

Kid has gained recognition in the music business for producing a slew of hit singles with a variety of artists. Notable tracks include Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie,” Nicki Minaj’s “Massive Attack,” B.o.B.’s “Airplanes,” Diddy’s “Coming Home,” Dr. Dre’s “I Need a Doctor,” X Ambassadors’ “Renegades,” and four songs for Imagine Dragons: “It’s Time,” “Demons, ” “On Top of the World, and “Radioactive.”

3. He’s the only producer/writer in history with two diamond singles

Morning hair A post shared by alexdakidofficial (@alexdakidofficial) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:35am PST

With 110 million units sold, and a Grammy and Emmy on his mantel, Kid isn’t lacking accolades. However, there’s one that puts him in the record books: his two singles that made the elite certified diamond club (which the Recording Industry Association of America — the organization tasked with measuring how many copies of an album of song have been sold — grants when a song or record sells over $10 million copies).

Kid is the only producer/writer to have two diamond singles. The tunes? Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie” and Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry on Dream Roles: “I Want More Roles Where Women Are Empowered”

4. He founded his own company

The grind never stops because when I close my eyes to sleep, I dream of my next idea… A post shared by alexdakidofficial (@alexdakidofficial) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:28pm PST

In 2011, Kid launched his own combination record label, publisher, production house and marketing agency. — KIDinaKORNER — in partnership with Interscope Geffen A&M Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

With a mission “to advance the way brands interact with music,” KidInAKorner “evolved the traditional record label as a full service creative shop offering creative direction, video/content production, talent, and original music” over the years, according to its website.

Though the company — which has a staff of around 35, Kid told Music Business Worldwide — has traditionally maintained all copyrights while leveraging UMG’s imprints for global marketing, promotion and distribution, it appears KidInAKorner is taking on a new level of independence.

“It feels so good to be independent!! I would to like to thank UMPG for all the work that they have put in over the years,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “As a new day approaches, I’m looking forward to all the new ways of working with writers. Big things planned.”

5. He’s tested the waters as a solo artist

In 2016, Kid stepped in front of the mic, releasing his solo artist debut, “Not Easy.” The song — featuring X Ambassadors, Wiz Khalifa, Elle King — utilized IBM’s cognitive program, Watsonto, to shape the song’s heartbreak theme. The collaboration made Kid one of the the first musicians to collaborate with artificial intelligence. “Not Easy” will be included on his forthcoming four-song EP.

“By definition, my role as a producer is always collaborative, he explained in a statement at the time of the single’s release, Billboard reported, “I knew that when I put out my first single as an artist, I’d want to collaborate with an unexpected combination of amazing talent.”

He added that Wiz, Elle, and X Ambassadors “were perfect” because each voice “brought very different perspectives and life experience to the song and the subject of heartbreak, which is what I think makes the track work so well.”