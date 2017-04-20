Whitney Cummings Was 'Still Swollen' from Freezing Eggs During Unforgettable Audition

Whitney Cummings wasn’t at the top of her game when she auditioned for her role in Unforgettable — but she says that’s what landed her the part.

The actress revealed that she was “still swollen” from freezing her eggs when she recorded her audition on tape.

“I was on bed rest because I had had this thing called hyperstimulation, so I should’ve been in bed,” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I was in so much pain, on painkillers. But when a doctor tells me like, ‘Take it easy for a couple days’ — that, in my head, just means, ‘No skydiving.’ ”

Unforgettable follows Tessa (Katherine Heigl) as she struggles to accept her ex-husband David’s new love Julia (Rosario Dawson). In the film, Cummings plays Ali, the “loyal” and “stable” best friend to Dawson’s character.

“I felt very honored to be chosen to play the good friend because, in real life, I think I’m a pretty bad friend most of the time,” jokes Cummings.

And she says being in such a “weird state” after freezing her eggs allowed her to better portray the character.

“I think it did help my audition that I was in so much pain that I couldn’t really make jokes,” she says. “I just was able to play it very seriously because I thought I was on the edge of death.”

Unforgettable hits theaters April 21.