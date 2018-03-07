Where Would Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling Travel Back in Time to?

The three Mrs. are here to answer some serious question from adorable interviewers.

A Wrinkle in Time‘s Oprah Winfrey (Mrs. Which), Reese Witherspoon (Mrs. Whatsit) and Mindy Kaling (Mrs. Who) appear in the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Kids Interview. This new editions features questions form kids like Jacob, who wants to know where they would travel back in time to.

“I’d have to go way, way back because I have a 4-year-old who loves dinosaurs and I think it’d be kinda cool to see dinosaurs even though it’s pretty scary cause they’re kind of big,” says Witherspoon about her son Tennessee. “But I think that’d be kind of a cool thing, to see a dinosaur.”

Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Next up is Winfrey, who says she’d “like to go back to like the Wild Wild West. I think I would like to travel cross-country in a covered wagon.”

Kaling, on the other hand, doesn’t want to travel that far back. “I think I would like to see Michael Jordan’s first game with the Chicago Bulls,” she says, admitting that it’s much closer to present time than Winfrey and Witherspoon’s answers.

Watch the video above for more answers from Winfrey, Witherspoon and Kaling.

A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters March 9.