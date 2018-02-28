The Closet, Mom's House, the Bathroom?! Here's Where Stars Keep Their Oscars

NATALIE PORTMAN: NO CLUE

"I don't know where it is," Portman told The Hollywood Reporter when asked where her trophy, which she won for Black Swan in 2011, currently is. "I think it's in the safe or something. I don't know." She went on to explain that placing such focus and admiration on the statuette is something she tries to steer clear of. "I haven't seen it in a while. I mean, Darren [Aronofsky, director of Black Swan] actually said to me something when we were in that whole thing that resonated so deeply. I was reading the story of Abraham to my child and talking about, like, not worshipping false idols. And this is literally like gold men. This is lit­er­ally worshipping gold idols — if you worship it. That's why it's not displayed on the wall. It's a false idol."