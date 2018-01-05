What's the Difference Between the Golden Globes and the Oscars?

Hollywood’s biggest party of the year is almost here — but what makes it different from Tinseltown’s other big night?

The 75th Annual Golden Globe awards are airing live Sunday night on NBC, which means the 2018 awards season is officially underway. The amount of awards shows — the SAG, PGA, DGA awards to name a few! — leading up to the Oscars on March 4 can get confusing, especially when it comes to differentiating how each of them works.

Read on for the biggest differences that separate the Globes from the Oscars!

The Globes recognize TV as well as movies

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two big nights is that the Golden Globes also recognize performances in the television world. That makes it the only night where the biggest and best from both sides of the aisle celebrate their achievements together.

As host Amy Poehler joked in 2013, “Only at the Golden Globes do the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television.”

Kristen Wiig, Nicey Nash and Drew Barrymore pose at a party after last year's show Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The HFPA is much smaller than the Academy



The voting bodies for the two shows are much different. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of journalists from around 55 countries, are the committee for the Globes. The group first started handing out awards in 1944 and was known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association. They later changed to the Foreign Press and now make up about 90 voting members.

By contrast, the Globes’ voting pool seems minuscule up against the several thousand Academy members who vote for the Oscars. Comprised of actors, producers, directors, writers and more, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences boasts around 6,000 voting members.

And since the two pools are completely separate, winners at the Globes don’t necessarily predict the Oscars. Though most winners end up being the same, the Academy has varied from the HFPA frequently in the past.

At the Globes, nominees and attendees sit at circular tables (and drink lots of champagne!)

The most fun change is how the actual show is set up. The Globes are known for being a party due to its more social atmosphere — all attendees sit at round tables, usually with the cast of the nominated movie or show, instead of the formal setting of a theater. It leads to fun moments between the stars and behind-the-scenes looks at them socializing during commercial breaks. Like last year, when nominees Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield jokingly locking lips during the show.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield goof off during the 2017 show Richard Heathcote/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

And with Moet Chandon as the sponsor of the night, attendees are usually sipping on the free-flowing champagne — making for the more upbeat speeches and funny moments the Globes are known for.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.