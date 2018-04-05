What's Next for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in Wake of Split Announcement

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have a busy year ahead in the wake of their separation announcement.

The actors, both 37, have plenty of projects in the works that will keep them in the spotlight. Despite announcing their split on Monday after almost nine years of marriage, the former couple will continue working together — they’re collaborating the YouTube series Step Up: High Water, which counts both of them as executive producers.

And although Tatum has slowed down in the last two years to “spend more time with family,” according to a source who noted the actor hasn’t been on location for a film since making Logan Lucky in October 2016, Tatum is gearing up to promote his voice work in Smallfoot. The actor plans to make appearances on behalf of the animated film, also starring James Corden and Gina Rodriguez, ahead of its September release.

His next role is also voice work as Superman in Lego Batman 2, set to release early next year.

Beyond voice roles, Tatum has several movie projects in the works as a producer and star. He’s attached to star in and produce the X-Men spinoff Gambit, which was announced back in 2015. The movie is set to be released in summer 2019, following the three other X-Men movies coming out this year.

The actor is also attached to star in and produce a musical comedy with Joseph Gordon-Levitt written by Michael Bacall, who also penned the 21 Jump Street movies.

Dewan is also keeping busy with several TV projects in the works. She’ll reprise her co-hosting gig alongside Derek Hough on NBC’s World of Dance and serves as executive producer on the YouTube series Step Up: High Water alongside Tatum.

Most recently, Dewan booked the lead role in a musical drama pilot ordered by Fox titled Mixtape. The actress will star alongside Madeline Stowe in the interwoven story about several people living in Los Angeles and the music that defines them, according to Deadline.

The actress is also starring in Berlin, I Love You — the latest in the anthology series of movies each focusing on a different major city, including Paris, I Love You and New York, I Love You. Kiera Knightley, Helen Mirren and Luke Wilson will costar in the next installment set to be released in November.

The former couple announced their separation on Monday after meeting on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up and tying the knot in 2009. Moving forward, Tatum and Dewan, both 37, are focused on co-parenting their four-year-old daughter Everly.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the pair said in a joint statement.