What's at Stake Financially in Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Split?

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are parting ways after two and a half years of marriage and nearly seven years as a couple, leaving both actors with the eventual task of splitting up their assets.

Both stars have made a considerable amount of money both before and during their marriage, and it remains unclear if they had a prenuptial agreement in place. But as with most high-profile celebrity divorces, it is likely that their respective business managers will handle settlement negotiations.

Aniston has remained one of the highest paid actresses in the world since their marriage in 2015. She made $16.5 million during their first year together, $21 million in 2016 and $25.5 million in 2017, according to Forbes.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Split

She starred in a number of movies over that time period, including Horrible Bosses 2, Mother’s Day and Office Christmas Party, but according to the outlet, most of her income resulted from her lucrative endorsement deals with companies like Emirates airlines, Smartwater, Aveeno and Living Proof.

Aniston also likely received additional royalties from Friends, the NBC sitcom that launched her career, when the entire series was licensed to Netflix in late 2014. In addition, she recently signed on as an actress and producer for a new show with Reese Witherspoon that will be a flagship in Apple TV’s entry to original scripted programming. She also has a new movie in the works, Dumplin’.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Gives a Tour of Her $21 Million Dollar Home: ‘There’s Nowhere Else I Want to Be’

The Cake star was highly-profitable before her marriage to Theroux, as well. Before transitioning to film, she and her Friends costars famously reached a deal to be paid $1 million per half-hour episode in 2002. (The show ran from 1994 – 2004).

Theroux has also done well for himself over the years, both as an actor and screenwriter. He appeared in and wrote Zoolander 2 in 2016, acted in The Girl on the Train, did voice work for The LEGO Ninjago Movie and had a cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

He has several upcoming projects in the works as well, including films On the Basis of Sex, Mute and the comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me. He’s also appearing in an episode of the new Netflix series Maniac.

RELATED GALLERY: The Sweetest Things Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Said About Each Other

But for most of his marriage, Theroux was starring on the HBO series The Leftovers, which ran from 2014 – 2017. He earned $75,000 per episode, according to TV Guide.

Before his marriage, the actor was known for appearing in projects like American Psycho, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Duplex, John Adams, Megamind, Zoolander, Your Highness and Parks and Recreation. He also wrote films like Tropic Thunder, Iron Man 2 and Rock of Ages.

As for property, the duo purchased a home in Los Angeles for roughly $21 million before they were married in 2012. Aniston recently showed off the mansion, which they designed together, in the March issue of Architectural Digest.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

“If they have a premarital agreement, it probably makes things easier on … intellectual property and earnings from employment. All of those would be handled as separate property if they signed a prenup,” L.A. family law specialist Steve Mindel, who is not representing either star, told PEOPLE about a previous and unrelated celebrity divorce.

“If they don’t have a prenup, then they’ll need to trace the assets they had at the time of their marriage, which shouldn’t be too hard to figure out since they presumably had business managers at the time,” added the lawyer. “Those premarital assets, and any accumulations of those assets, would then be considered separate property. Everything earned during the marriage would be considered community property, and would be divided evenly.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s Split: How Time Apart Took a Toll on the Relationship

Aniston and Theroux first met on the Hawaii set of 2008’s Tropic Thunder and began dating in 2011. They later married in a surprise and secret ceremony on August 5, 2015 — just a few days before Theroux’s 44th birthday.

The two didn’t spend much time together in recent months, with Theroux often spotted in New York City away from their L.A. home. They have also a busy year as Aniston has been working on her Apple TV series and filming Dumplin’ in Atlanta, while Theroux, 46, filmed the The Spy Who Dumped Me in Budapest.

Their decision to split came just days after the actress’s 49th birthday, which she and Theroux spent apart. Aniston celebrated in Malibu, California with a gathering alongside pals Courteney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith and Kristin Hahn on Sunday.

Theroux, meanwhile, was spotted out in New York City on Friday walking his dog. Last year, the duo vacationed together in Los Cabos, Mexico with friends.