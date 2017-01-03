What to Know About the 2017 Golden Globe Best Original Song Nominees

Nothing makes for stranger bedfellows than the best original song category at a movie (and television) awards show. Last year at the Golden Globes, we saw the theme song from a Bond film go up against a Brian Wilson song and and a Charlie Puth tune — with a Wiz Khalifa guest verse — from a Fast and the Furious film.

This year, it’s a similarly mixed bag, with Justin Timberlake rubbing elbows with Iggy Pop and Stevie Wonder. Let’s take a look at the tunes.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling”

From teen idol to troll? Not exactly. Justin Timberlake is the furthest thing from any definition of the storybook (or online) creature, but his hit tune for the animated film Trolls was a 2016 favorite. “Can’t Stop the Feeling” sold 2.4 million units in the U.S., making it the year’s top-selling single according to the L.A. Times. Unsurprisingly, hit alchemizers Max Martin and Shellback cowrote the tune with Timberlake: Line those three names up in the songwriting credits and it’s practically a license to print money.

“City of Stars”

La La Land composer Justin Hurwitz nearly came out of nowhere: With one prior composing credit (2009’s Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench), he detoured into television writing from 2011-2015, with credits on The Simpsons and The League, then contributed the Grammy-nominated score for 2014’s Whiplash. He united with that film’s writer and director, Damien Chazelle — with whom he’d worked on Guy and Madeline — for La La Land, the pair’s tribute to the classic musical era of Hollywood. Hurwitz told Variety earlier this year that “Stars” came from him sitting alone, tinkling away at the piano, like Irving Berlin or one of the classic Tin Pan Alley songwriters the film takes some of its influence from. Meanwhile, lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul were just grateful to work on such a film. “We were surprised that anyone was willing to make an original movie musical,” Pasek told GoldDerby.com in a web chat.

“Faith”

As you might expect of a song from a movie called Sing, featuring lead vocals from Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande, “Faith” is chock-full of soaring hooks and tight rhythm section work. It was written by Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco, the latter of whom is at least partially responsible for an intimidating roster of hits like Taio Cruz’s “Dynamite” and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” and “Animals.” Also Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and “California Gurls.” And Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” And Kesha’s “Tik Tok.” See what we mean?

“Gold”

It’s actually quite difficult to find Iggy Pop’s contribution to Gold’s soundtrack online, but it’s the music legend’s first Golden Globe nomination, so that’s pretty cool! Composer Daniel Pemberton scored Stephen Gaghan’s film, and the director reached out to producer Danger Mouse (né Brian Burton) for some additional touches. Mr. Mouse pulled in Mr. Pop, and the result is the nominated song. “I was thinking, ‘Look, this is going to be some damn film director who doesn’t know s— about music, and he’s going to end up not using the song,'” Pop told the Wrap. “But Brian said, ‘No, it’s a very good film.'” So there you go.

“How Far I’ll Go”

Considering “How Far I’ll Go”‘s writer is a fellow with a musical about Alexander Hamilton you may know (name: Lin-Manuel Miranda), and also considering he’s already got two Grammys, three Tonys, an Emmy and a friggin’ Pulitzer Prize, he doesn’t really need a Golden Globe. Still, the Moana tune is a great song!