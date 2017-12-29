What to Know about Robin Wright's 'Handsome, Charming and Athletic' Rumored French Beau

Clement Giraudet is a handsome French fashionista with killer abs and Maori tribal tattoos who loves surfing in Brazil and skateboarding in Paris. He’s also rumored to be Robin Wright’s new love interest.

The House of Cards actress, 51, is dating Saint Laurent’s International VIP Relations Manager, according to Page Six. The two have reportedly been spending the holidays together at the Squaw Valley ski resort in Tahoe City, California.

“Why not? He’s handsome, charming and athletic,” a fashion insider tells PEOPLE.

Wright and Giraudet were first spotted together in September during Paris Fashion Week in September, when they were photographed at a soccer game with her 23-year-old son Hopper Penn.

As the VIP relations manager at Saint Laurent, Giraudet is no stranger to being around celebrities. His responsibilities include maintaining relationships with VIP’s, their agents and stylists, as well as coordinating press requests, according to his LinkedIn.

Giraudet earned his master’s degree at Emlyon Business School from 2005 to 2009, and received his MBA in 2010 from EDC Paris Business School. He has been in the fashion industry since 2009, working for brands like Christian Dior Couture and Balmain. He also speaks three languages: English, Spanish and French.

“Creative, open minded, looking for new experiences, I havce always been fascinated by fashion’s trends and marketing,” he writes on LinkedIn.

On the personal side, Giraudet adds, “I am keen on snowboarding, surfing and mountain biking.” He’s also fan of Wright’s industry, writing that he’s “passionate about movies.” He listed Quentin Tarantino and David Lynch as his favorite directors.

In a 2016 profile for a French website called The Indexe, Giraudet said that he likes to “skateboard in Paris” and “surf in Brazil.” He noted that he has lived and worked in the U.S. and planned on having “an adventure in Los Angeles.”

The profile also included photos from his now-private Instagram, showing off his cut abs and Maori tribal tattoos.

Giraudet also has a soft spot for animals, and had volunteered in a lion refuge in Johannesburg.

He was first linked to Wright at the Cannes Film Festival in May, when the actress spoke at a talk sponsored by the same group that oversees Saint Laurent, according to Page Six. Giraudet was also in town, but the two weren’t seen together.

Wright was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. The actors share son Hopper and daughter Dylan, 25. She was most recently involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before calling it off in August 2015.