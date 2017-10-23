Weinstein Company Hit with Subpoena by NY Attorney General Over Potential Civil Rights Violations

Harvey Weinstein‘s former company was subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General in the midst of the disgraced movie mogul’s sexual misconduct scandal.

The Weinstein Company will have to turn over various records as part of an investigation into whether officials violated state civil rights law or New York City human rights laws. Weinstein, 65, was recently ousted from the company he helped found after more than 40 women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations, including multiple allegations of assault. (Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.)

“No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear. If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know,” New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement.

The Attorney General is asking for all documents relating to official or unofficial complaints of sexual harassment or other discriminations at the company. It is also looking for records on how the complaint was handled and if there was a settlement as well as what the company’s criteria for hiring was.

The women speaking out on their negative personal encounters with Weinstein include Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and Cara Delevingne.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lysette Anthony and Lucia Evans have all claimed they were forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein. According to the New York Times, Weinstein has reached civil settlements with eight different women relating to inappropriate sexual behavior.

Last week, it was revealed Weinstein is under investigation for rape after an Italian model-actress reportedly gave a detailed account of an alleged sexual assault to the Los Angeles Police Department.

New York police have also launched two active sex crime investigations into Weinstein, and London’s Metropolitan Police are looking into allegations made by three other women.