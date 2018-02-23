Movies
Webbed Toes and Million Dollar Investments: 9 Things You Didn't Know About Ashton Kutcher
From webbed toes to successful investments like Uber, Ashton Kutcher is more than just an actor
The Most Interesting Man in the World?
Ashton Kutcher has been entertaining audiences with his charm and comedic timing from the first moment he yelled "Hello, Wisconsin!" at the beginning of That's '70 Show.
But the actor is much more than just a funny face on the screen. Read on for the most interesting facts about Kutcher.
The Breakup Retreat
The actor went viral this week for revealing that he got over his divorce to Demi Moore by fasting alone in a cabin.
“Right after I got divorced, I went to the mountains for a week by myself,” Kutcher, 40, said in a wide-ranging interview on his pal Dax Shepard‘s new podcast, Armchair Expert. “I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink — just water and tea.”
Not only did Kutcher fast, he went completely off the grid. “I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything,” he explained. “I was there by myself so there was no talking, and I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week.”
His Twin Brother Has Cerebral Palsy
The actor has a twin brother named Michael who was born with cerebral palsy. Kutcher opened up about his brother while receiving the Robert D. Ray Pilliar of Character Award in April 2017.
"My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people isn't a choice and that people aren't actually all created equal," Kutcher said while accepting the honor. "The Constitution lies to us. We're not all created equal. We're all created incredibly inequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that."
The actor continued, "When I got older, I spent years and years feeling bad about it, our inequalities. He also taught me that he had gifts that I didn't have. Extraordinary gifts that I didn't have, and that every time I felt sorry for him in life, I made him less. He taught me that and he gave that to me."
He Has Webbed Toes
Kutcher revealed an interesting fact on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross back in 2008. He showed off the peculiar feature and joked that it was just one flaw.
"I have slightly webbed toes. When everything else is this good-looking, something has to give!" Kutcher joked.
Cigarette Smoke Led to His Relationship with Mila Kunis
Kutcher told Howard Stern in June 2017 that he first wanted to set now-wife Mila Kunis up with a friend, but it ended much differently. The actor said that his friend never showed up and instead he and Kunis stayed up talking.
And then his smoking habit brought them together.
"I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker, and she had quit smoking," he said. "She wanted me to, like, shotgun cigarette smoke into her mouth so she could breathe it in. Gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer."
He Was Mila Kunis' First Kiss
But before getting together and eventually marrying and having two kids, Kutcher was actually Kunis' first kiss on That '70s Show.
"I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show," he recalled to Howard Stern. "It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?' It was really awkward. She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK."
He, Like All of Us, Is Obsessed with The Bachelor.
Kutcher admitted to Howard Stern that he and Kunis often watch The Bachelor and Bachelorette. The two even got to make their dreams come true by appearing on an episode last year with Rachel Lindsey.
"We like to turn on their one-on-one dates when they're sitting down and nobody eats and they talk to each other," he said. "We shut the sound off, and we imitate what the conversation probably is. It's like, 'Are you going to eat the chicken? No.' Because you know those conversations are not wonderful."
His Real Name Is Chris!
Ashton isn't even Kutcher's real name. The actor was actually born Christopher Ashton Kutcher, though he eventually started going by Ashton at the start of his modeling days.
Kutcher joked about this during his Teen Choice Awards' Ultimate Choice speech, saying that he "felt like a fraud" for 16 years. He also shared the three most important things he learned as Chris.
“The first thing is about opportunity,” Kutcher began. "The second thing is about being sexy. And the third thing is about living life.”
He's a Serious Investor
Kutcher is much more than just an actor. He has been investing seriously in companies for several years and has made money off of successful businesses like Uber, Skype, Airbnb, Spotify, Pinterest, Shazam and Warby Parker.
"If we don't make a dollar, but we change the world in a meaningful way because we solve real problems and we support great people and do our best to help, the returns are going to be the exhaust of that," said Kutcher.
