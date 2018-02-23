Webbed Toes and Million Dollar Investments: 9 Things You Didn't Know About Ashton Kutcher

His Twin Brother Has Cerebral Palsy

The actor has a twin brother named Michael who was born with cerebral palsy. Kutcher opened up about his brother while receiving the Robert D. Ray Pilliar of Character Award in April 2017.

"My brother was born with cerebral palsy and it taught me that loving people isn't a choice and that people aren't actually all created equal," Kutcher said while accepting the honor. "The Constitution lies to us. We're not all created equal. We're all created incredibly inequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that."

The actor continued, "When I got older, I spent years and years feeling bad about it, our inequalities. He also taught me that he had gifts that I didn't have. Extraordinary gifts that I didn't have, and that every time I felt sorry for him in life, I made him less. He taught me that and he gave that to me."