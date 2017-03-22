We Tried It: Beauty and the Beast in 4DX with Wind and Scent Effects (Yes, You Can Smell the Rose!)

I can officially say I had my ‘Belle moment’ when I got to dance with the Beast … right from my movie theater seat.

Typical movie theaters are a tale as old as time, and that’s why my experience with seeing Beauty and the Beast in 4DX at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles deserves not just one long-stem rose, but a whole dozen of them.

The first thing I observed upon sitting down was the “water on” button on my armrest, and right then I knew I was in for it.

Unsure of where the water would be coming from, I decided to keep it on because who doesn’t love a little midday rain shower. With that in place I sat back, propped my feet up on the footbar, put on my 3D glasses and was ready to waltz.

4DX is state-of-the-art technology that delivers an immersive multi-sensory cinematic experience, incorporating onscreen visuals with synchronized motion and environmental effects such as wind, fog, rain, lightning, scents (yes, imagine that yummy rose scent!), and snow to enhance the cinema experience.

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Beauty & The Beast‘s Wedding Registry

Basically, you are not going to fall asleep because the wolves chasing after your horse and carriage cause enough jolt to shake you awake.

Positioned in a not-so-ordinary movie seat that mirrored a Brookstone massage chair, the seat featured three base movements: heave (moving up and down), roll (moving left and right) and pitch (tilting forward and back).

Overall, it was hard to comprehend that I wouldn’t actually be moving into the castle with Belle (played by Emma Watson) and the Beast-turned-Prince Charming (played by Dan Stevens) at the end of the film — because it was that real!

From the opening waltz scene where my chair swayed to the sweet tunes, to my seat bouncing up and down (and my body getting a nice wind chill) as Maurice (played by Kevin Kline) rode through the snowy forest to save Belle from the seemingly scary Beast, I’d definitely invite you to be my guest to another screening of Beauty and the Beast in 4DX.