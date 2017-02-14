Wayne's World Turns 25: 15 Things You Never Knew About the Film

Wayne and Garth, the heavy-metallers with a heart of gold, have been partying on in their eponymous movie for 25 years this week. It’s hard to overstate Wayne’s World influence: One of the landmark successes of importing Saturday Night Live sketches to the big screen, it also paved the way for Mike Myers’ box-office success. Indeed, we are not worthy.

1. Penelope Spheeris got the gig by virtue of another movie about heavy metal she’d made

Spheeris had made two “Decline of Western Civilization” documentaries — the first about the L.A. punk scene of the late ’70s and early ’90s, and the second about the city’s “hair metal” bands of the ’80s — which, despite being relatively low-budget documentaries, were enough — along with her friendship with Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels — to secure her role in the director’s chair for the film. She wasn’t even in the Director’s Guild at the time.

2. The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ scene was famously difficult to shoot

“The guys, when we shot it, were really complaining because they didn’t like having to bang their heads so much,” Spheeris told Entertainment Weekly. “I did so many different shots and we mounted the cameras different ways and Mike was complaining that his head hurt and he needed Advil and they were both saying that the scene wasn’t funny and why are we doing this.”

3. Tension between Spheeris and Myers kept her from returning for the second film

The pair disagreed over the final cut of the first film, and Myers pulled rank with the studio for the second, refusing to do it with Spheeris. She told EW she forgave him when he did Austin Powers, “because when somebody has that much talent and can make that many people feel good, it’s fine.” (She claims not to have watched Wayne’s World since its premiere in 1992.)

4. But Austin Powers reportedly led to bad blood between Myers and Carvey

Carvey was reportedly upset that the character of Dr. Evil in Austin Powers was derivative of Carvey’s impression of SNL‘s Lorne Michaels, though they’ve since buried the hatchet. “We’re all getting too old to be pissed,” Spheeris told the Hollywood Reporter in 2013.

5. Filming took just 34 days

Part of the rush was the necessity of having to get Myers and Dana Carvey back to New York to film Saturday Night Live.

6. Spheeris actually shot the video for ‘Dream Weaver’ in the ’70s



Gary Wright’s song was used as a musical cue on SNL whenever Wayne would enter a reverie about a girl long before Spheeris’ involvement in the film project, which made for a weird coincidence when she was brought on board for Wayne’s World. “I had the first music video company back in L.A.” she told Billboard, “and that was way before MTV, so I shot all sorts of bands back in the ’70s — Curtis Mayfield, Fleetwood Mac, Staples Singers, David Essex.”

7. Oh, and Myers didn’t know how to drive

“We had to get him lessons,” Spheeris told Billboard. “We didn’t have much money, so he had to take Sears driving lessons.”

8. Tia Carrere does her own singing and bass playing

“I had to learn four songs on bass in three weeks,” Carerre explained to Billboard. “That, and learning the phrases in Cantonese were the hardest things about my job on that film. Penelope’s boyfriend at the time taught me to play bass. Crucial Taunt, my band, we had to rehearse live. I was dreadful, but at least my fingers moved in the right way. I never played bass again.”

9. And that actually is Dana Carvey playing the drums

He and his brother Brad grew up playing together. Brad was profiled in PEOPLE in 1994, and revealed that his house has a soundproofed room where he and his wife practice drumming. (Brad invented an early computer called the Video Toaster that was used to create special effects on home video; it was such a success that Brad was semi-retired at 42.)

10. The film was Chris Farley’s big screen debut

He also appeared in the sequel, en route to his own stretch of mid-’90s fame. (Spheeris would direct Farley’s showcase, Black Sheep.)

11. ‘Schwing’ is translated to ‘choing’ for French audiences

Just thought you should know that.

12. The film arguably rehabbed Rob Lowe’s career

Lowe’s career wasn’t in a good place after his 1988 sex tape scandal. “He will admit and has admitted that Wayne’s World really taught him his comedy chops,” Spheeris told EW. “He was kind of just the dreamboat romantic actor kind of guy before that. He said he learned a lot from Mike and Dana, and maybe a little from me, I don’t know. But that’s where he honed his comedy.”

13. Much of Alice Cooper’s scene was improvised

“When I got to the set, Mike said, ‘You’re an actor, can you do some lines for us?’ I went ‘sure’ and I got like five pages of dialogue,” Cooper revealed to Billboard. “I said, ‘When are we doing this?’ He goes, ‘In about 20 minutes.’ I go ‘OK.’ So a lot of it was riffing. I think we did it in two takes.”

14. The movie re-popularized ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Sixteen years after its initial release — and with an accompanying new video cut with footage from the film — Wayne’s World sent Queen’s signature song back up to No. 2 on the charts, just a few months after frontman Freddie Mercury passed away.

15. Wayne and Garth’s car scene laughs are genuine

Carvey ad-libbed the line about Bugs Bunny, and Myers was so exhausted — this was the last scene to be shot for the film — his belly laughs at Garth’s absurd question are genuine.