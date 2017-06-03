Watch Zac Efron Show Off His Pole Dancing Skills for Tom Cruise and Graham Norton

Zac Efron has just submitted his unofficial audition tape for Magic Mike 3.

Okay, Channing Tatum says a third film isn’t happening — but if it was, Efron would be a shoe-in after his recent visit to the U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show. Seated alongside Tom Cruise and his The Mummy costar Annabelle Wallis, the Baywatch star showed off his impressive core strength with the help of a stripper pole.

Efron was goaded into the exhibition after Norton showed the audience a photo of the oft-shirtless actor turning himself into a human flag, using a parking meter as a pole. When Norton asked Efron if the picture had been photoshopped, fellow exercise enthusiast Cruise said, “No, he’s doing it.”

Just in case there was any doubt, the talk show host made sure to have a pole onset to give Efron an opportunity to show off. Taking the bait, Efron approached the pole — this time with his shirt on — and asked for some music to get himself in the mood.

Serenading the crowd with Flo Rida’s classic “Apple Bottom Jeans,” Efron did a little dance before effortlessly making his body perpendicular to the pole.

It wasn’t exactly as seductive as some of the moves from Magic Mike, but the core strength is definitely there. Plus, it was enough to earn a standing ovation from Norton and his fellow guests.