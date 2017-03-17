Watch These Beauty and the Beast Super Fans' Surreal Cosplay Karaoke

What better way to celebrate the opening of Beauty and the Beast than with a round of cosplay karaoke?

A group of Disney super fans from the Smule community — the largest social platform for music — have already set the bar high with a beastly performance of “Tale As Old As Time,” complete with impressive costumes and spotless lip syncing.

Check out the video above to see the fans dressed as Belle, the Beast, Lumière. Mrs. Potts and more favorite characters.

The film’s opening on Friday has inspired all sorts of interesting reactions from fans — like the couple who got engaged at a Beauty and the Beast showing in Hollywood today. The groom-to-be even added his own cosplay flair, donning the Beast’s jacket while he got down on one knee.

Despite all the great outfits fans have put together, nothing compares to the real thing. Dan Stevens, who plays the Beast, got to do a little cosplay with the actual fangs he wore in the movie.

“I used the fangs in the pre-production exploration to find the voice, to find the shape of the mouth,” Stevens, 34, tells PEOPLE. “I did get to take those home and play with those and yeah, freaked my kids out a bit.”

He continues, “But they kind of grew to love them. They would request that I would put them in and freak their friends out. I still have them. They’re great at Halloween.”

Beauty and the Beast is in theaters now.