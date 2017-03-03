Watch the World Premiere of Beauty and the Beast Live from Hollywood

Be our guest to the world premiere of Beauty and the Beast live from Hollywood.

The star-studded event will be live streamed from El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, where a host of celebrities, both from the film and special guests, will walk the red carpet ahead of the debut screening.

Emma Watson, who plays Belle; Dan Stevens, who voices the Beast; Luke Evans, who plays Gaston and Josh Gad, who plays Le Fou, are all expected to attend on behalf of the cast.

Special guests including Celine Dion, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Matt Damon, Javier Bardem, Jean Smart, Brenton Thwaites, Aubrey Plaza, Paige O’Hara, Cameron Boyce and Sofia Carson are all expected to attend as well, among others.

Inside the premiere, guests will be photographed in front of a wall glimmering with Swarovski crystals, which will also line the red carpet. In addition, Swarovski’s new jewelry line, inspired by Beauty and the Beast, will be on display inside.

Ahead of the premiere, Disney released a new featurette, in which Watson spoke about the importance of making sure Belle got a more modern spin in the live-action Beauty and the Beast.

“Belle really dominated and characterized a huge part of my childhood and my growing up,” Watson, 26, said in the video, later adding that they “wanted to give her this element of being quite industrious and very inventive.”

The actress was instrumental in giving the Disney princess a more feminist edge, insisting that certain aspects be changed so she feels more modern. “I was like, ‘The first shot of the movie cannot be Belle walking out of this quiet little town carrying a basket with a white napkin in it,’ ” said Watson. “‘We need to rev things up!’”

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters everywhere on March 17.