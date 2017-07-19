Watch the Chilling First Trailer for Michael Fassbender’s The Snowman

Winter is coming and it’s bringing one heck of a scary snowman with it. Based upon the best-selling thriller by Norwegian author Jo Nesbø, The Snowman is about detective Harry Hole (Michael Fassbender) who investigates an elusive serial killer.

But as you can see from this (warning: super creepy) trailer, things are not so simple. Remember when snowmen were just the fun things you decorated with carrots and pipes while playing in the snow? In this film, directed by Tomas Alfredson (Let the Right One In, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), bodies are discovered without heads and the culprit is calling himself “The Snowman Killer.” And he seems to be taking a personal interest in Michael Fassbender’s policeman character. Also, apparently someone ends up a human snowman? No thank you!

The film costars Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and J.K. Simmons, and is due to arrive in theaters Oct. 20.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com