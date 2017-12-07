Watch the Cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi Answer Adorable Kid Questions

It’s the latest round of Kids Interview — and the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in the adorable hot seat.

First up is 10-year-old Cooper who wants to know who the cast prefers — R2-D2 or C-3P0?

While John Boyega chooses C-3P0 because he could “possibly take him apart and sell his parts,” Gwendoline Christie says she actually had “quite a big crush on R2-D2 as a child.”

Next is 5-year-old Tula, who asks if the cast is scared of Darth Vader. Daisy Ridley responds saying, “Everyone is scared of Darth Vader, but now we’re dealing with Kylo Ren who is also pretty terrifying.”

And for the most adorable question, 7-year-old Mallory wants to know what Star Wars creature the cast would want as a pet. Newcomer Kelly Marie Tran says she’s want Yoda as a pet, even though she “knows that’s disrespectful, but I feel like I always need advice.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.