Sylvester Stallone is pumped up for the first day of filming on Creed 2.

The Rocky star, 71, posted a video of himself from rainy Philadelphia to celebrate the first day of production on the sequel. In the clip, the actor takes fans on a behind-the-scenes tour of his trailer, which, he said, has come a long way from his setup when the franchise kicked off.

“42 years ago we had a motorhome but I think it was in the back of a van, so progress is being made,” he said with a wink.

He signed off by telling fans to “keep punching.”

Stallone captioned the video, “It’s a very exciting moment to be here getting ready to Watch Creed 2 to commence filming. A very exciting day !!! The actors and production team has been waiting a long Time for this film to start , so ladies and gentlemen get ready to watch the fists startFLYING!”

Michael B. Jordan is set to reprise his role as Apollo Creed’s son in the followup to the popular Ryan Coogler-directed boxing film from 2015. Stallone previously confirmed on social media that the plot will have something to do with the son of Ivan Drago, who was the villain in Rocky IV.

Florian Munteanu, a German-Romanian professional boxer, has been cast in the new role. “Congratulations to Florian ‘Big Nasty’ Munteanu for getting the part as IVAN DRAGOS son,” Stallone, who returns as Rocky Balboa in Creed 2, wrote on Instagram. “27 years old, 6 feet four, 245 pounds of talent.”

In 1985’s Rocky IV, which Stallone directed, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) delivered a blow to Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring that killed the legendary athlete. Stallone had teased last July that these events could have some impact on Creed 2.

Steve Caple Jr. (The Land) will direct the sequel and Tessa Thompson, who played Jordan’s love Bianca in the first film, will also return.

Creed 2 will hit theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.