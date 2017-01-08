WATCH: See the Amazing Timelapse of the InStyle Golden Globes Afterparty Set-up!

Prepping for a Golden Globes afterparty is no easy feat.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s live pre-show to the big event had an exclusive look at how the InStyle afterparty came together —from the ground up.

In the time-lapse video, a circular stage serves as the center point for the venue, with white tents going up around it.

While the party takes place in an open lawn, InStyle is well aware of the dangers of walking on grass in heels! In order to avoid any accidents, a wooden floor is also built with a white tarp on top.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Next come the decorations! Brights pink and red lights are set up to help set the mood for the night, and plants are placed around the room for an extra touch.

But of course the floor is left open for plenty of dancing!

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Before you know it, the room looks like you stepped into a glamorous ballroom, and is ready for a slew of famous faces to party it up after the show.