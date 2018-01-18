Watch the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly

All the glitz, glamour and excitement of the 2018 SAG Awards’ red carpet is coming live to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly.

The Time Inc. brands are hosting the official live red carpet streaming pre-show in celebration of the big night on Sunday, Jan. 21 from 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT in Los Angeles.

PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and PEOPLE Now’s Jeremy Parsons will co-host the show from one location on the red carpet, while PEOPLE deputy editor JD Heyman and PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal will serve as experts in a second red carpet location, offering commentary on the evening’s biggest trends, discussing the nominees and giving their analysis on the night’s major film and television stars. PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle and Turner Classic Movie (TCM) Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz will provide additional commentary.

The awards ceremony will feature Kristen Bell as SAG’s first-ever host, and Morgan Freeman as this year’s SAG Life Achievement Award recipient.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

Rosanna Arquette, Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn, Lupita Nyong’o, Gina Rodriguez and many more starts will be on hand to present.

The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show will be streamed live on PeopleTV, Twitter and Facebook Live beginning 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT on PeopleTV. It’s also available on tntdrama.com/sagawards, Sagawards.org, People.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, and Time.com. PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will also be socialing on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat throughout the evening using the hashtag #SAGAwardsLive.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.