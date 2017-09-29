Watch Robert Redford and Jane Fonda Look Back Over a 'Friendship That Has Gone Almost 50 Years'

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda‘s incredible relationship, on and off screen, is the subject of a new tribute video from Netflix.

The clip, obtained exclusively by PEOPLE, is a touching trip down memory lane for the duo, who are reuniting 50 years after playing newlyweds in the 1967 classic Barefoot in the Park for their new Netflix film, Our Souls at Night.

“Bob Redford and I started working together in our 20s,” Fonda says, as footage of their classic films play in the background. “And we’ve had a film relationship and a friendship that has gone almost 50 years,” Redford adds.

In addition to Barefoot in the Park, the Academy Award winners also played love interests in Marlon Brando’s thriller The Chase (1966) and Sydney Pollack’s western adventure The Electric Horseman (1979.)

“People who know my history with Bob, and most popularly Barefoot in the Park, are very fond of the idea of the two of us together again,” Fonda says of their new film together.

Based on Kent Haruf’s novel and adapted by The Fault in Our Stars writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the film stars Fonda, 79, and Redford, 81, as widowed neighbors Addie Moore and Louis Waters. After the two start sleeping in bed together to platonically alleviate their loneliness, a real romance begins to form.

“This is our fourth movie together and now he’s 80 and I’m 79, and I thought, ‘That’s pretty cool, who would’ve thought?’ ” Fonda says with a laugh.

“There’s the relationship in the films, and then theres the personal one behind that,” Redford says. “It just turns out that we’ve been friends all these years but we’ve also been film partners.”

Our Souls at Night will be released on Netflix and in select theaters on September 29.