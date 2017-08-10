Robert Pattinson is on the world’s most dramatic hot dog finding mission in a hilarious new short film written by and starring the Twilight actor.

Titled Fear and Shame, the short, which Pattinson wrote to go along with his new GQ profile, finds the actor alone in a N.Y.C. apartment, where his neurotic internal monologue turns its attention to finding some food.

When he sees a man eating a hotdog outside his window, Pattinson musters the courage to hit the city streets in search of one for himself. The actor dodges paparazzi and fans — one of whom confuses him for the Teen Wolf — as he finally makes his way to a Papaya King.

The short film is a companion piece to the actor’s appearance on the September cover of GQ, where he explained that, after years of overexposure from his Twilight fame, he prefers to keep his private life private.

“I always think the risk reward is very much weighted in the wrong direction,” Pattinson, 31, said of opening up in interviews. “If I could stay silent, I would.”

Just like in his short film, Pattinson said he’s learned how to stay out of the spotlight. “There are ways to disappear, like, fairly easily,” he said. “It just involves effort, and most people can’t be bothered to put the effort in.”

His new film, Good Time, hits theaters August 11.