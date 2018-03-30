Watch Robert Downey Jr. Make Terminally Ill Boy's Wish Come True with Surprise Visit

An 8-year-old boy with a rare terminal illness had his dream come true this past weekend when his favorite Avenger came to visit.

Robert Downey Jr., who stars as Marvel’s Iron Man, hung out over the weekend with Aaron Hunter, who suffers from a syndrome called ROHHAD, which causes children to gain weight and develop difficulties breathing, among other complications. The disease affects approximately 100 children worldwide and there is currently no cure.

The duo first met after Hunter posted a video of himself online asking to meet the actor, who he said could help save his friends also living with ROHHAD. The #AaronNeedsIronMan campaign went viral and got the attention of Downey Jr., who first spoke to Hunter over FaceTime.

Please RT and help Aaron reach IronMan #AaronNeedsIronman he has terminal ROHHAD Disease & has special message 4 fav hero @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/9fppkTpKvB — ROHHAD Association (@ROHHAD_GLOBAL) January 28, 2017

Now, they’ve finally had a chance to meet in person. In an exclusive video debuted on PEOPLE, the actor documented his weekend with the Scottish youngster, who, while normally not a fan of hugging, embraced Downey Jr. the moment he arrived.

The duo looked adorable together, talking and laughing along with the rest of Hunter’s family. In addition, they worked on their plans to raise awareness about ROHHAD.

Two years ago, Hunter launched a challenge with the ROHHAD Association called #GoMadForROHHAD, which asked people to post videos of themselves jumping around in mud puddles before challenging three friends to do the same. (Hunter was a big fan of splashing around in mud puddles before his illness.)

Selfie game on point! Aaron and I are devising ways we can #gomadforrohhad…Donate just $10 bux (https://t.co/ywpvrsvUm3) to win a trip to #hollywood for the #avengersinfinitywar world premiere. Proceeds benefit @Rohhad_Global and #brianortegafoundation. See you there! pic.twitter.com/wouSDCwWHG — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 24, 2018

Now, Hunter’s initiative has the support of Downey Jr.’s Random Act Funding, which was founded by the actor and his wife Susan Downey with the mission of distributing kindness in the form of financial support at the local, national and global levels.

Random Act Funding, which has supported organizations such as Boys & Girls Club, No Kid Hungry, CRI-Help and others, will be teaming with The Edward Charles Foundation to support organizations like the ROHHAD Association.

Those who want to donate can visit a Crowdrise website set up by the actor’s foundation. Every $10 donated comes with the chance to attend the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles, go to the afterparty and stay for two nights at a four-star hotel. Airfare is also included.