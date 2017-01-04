Twenty years ago Tom Cruise and Reneé Zellweger stole our moviegoing hearts with their performances in Jerry Maguire and two soon-to-be-iconic catchphrases: “You complete me” and “You had me at ‘Hello.'” To celebrate its anniversary, Sony has released a special edition Blu-ray with new bonus materials — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The clip features never-before-seen footage of Zellweger and Cruise rehearsing, along with brief interviews with each star.

“She’s very talented,” Cruise says in an interview filmed around the time of the 1996 production. “From the minute she came in we started reading the scene. You just see [Zellweger’s character] Dorothy Boyd.”

Zellweger recalls her experience meeting and working with Cruise in wide-eyed, giggly and totally endearing fashion — which you also see in the footage of her rehearsing key scenes with Cruise.

“Here I was with this guy that I have so much respect for, Tom Cruise,” she says in her interview. “He’s done so many things, he’s accomplished so much that, here’s Reneé! I just wanted to hold my own: ‘Please just let me remember my lines.'”

The Bridget Jones star adds that Cruise made her feel like an equal, not a beginner.

“He’s so generous and so warm and he roots for you,” she says in the interview. “You can feel that he’s been there, so he knows what it’s like to be the nobody actor who comes in and wants to do a good job.”

The special anniversary edition of Jerry Maguire is available now on Blu-ray.