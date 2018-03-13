WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Is Shocked When Presented With a Writer's Legally Blonde Dissertation

After nearly 30 years in Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon probably thought she’d seen it all when it comes to interviews.

But a reporter named Lucy Ford managed to surprise the industry veteran when she passed her a copy of a 15,000-word college dissertation she wrote about Legally Blonde during a press junket for A Wrinkle in Time.

After making clear that she is also a fan of costars Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling, who sat beside Witherspoon for the interview, Ford told the actress, 41, that she was the subject of her college dissertation, which focused on strong female characters in film.

The moment I handed @RWitherspoon my 15,000 dissertation/love letter to Legally Blonde – and yes, it was scented. I blacked out somewhere between her taking it and Oprah saying 'wow' #WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/56XV8FElqV — Lucy Jayne F🌸rd (@lucyj_ford) March 13, 2018

She then handed Witherspoon a copy of the paper, saying, “You can read it, you can burn it, you can clean your windows with it, but I feel like this was full circle for me that I wrote that four years ago.” She added that she’s watched Legally Blonde about 800 times.

4 years ago I wrote my university dissertation on Legally Blonde, and I'm about to give it to @RWitherspoon herself. I may cry pic.twitter.com/AKKtH4BSw6 — Lucy Jayne F🌸rd (@lucyj_ford) March 13, 2018

Witherspoon seemed touched by the gesture, and, after taking the paper, said that she noticed it was even sprayed with perfume — a trick her character uses with resumes in Legally Blonde.

i love moments like this https://t.co/7Y34os39KT — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) March 13, 2018

Witherspoon wasn’t the only person touched by the moment. Thousands have retweeted and commented on the video, including famed YouTube personality Tyler Oakley.

“I love moments like this,” he tweeted.

A Wrinkle in Time is now in theaters.