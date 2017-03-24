Watch Hugh Grant Shake His Bum to Drake's 'Hotline Bling' and More from the Love Actually Reunion

The highly-anticipated Love Actually mini-sequel has finally debuted in the U.K., and while the special won’t be available in the U.S. until May, we’ve got all the highlights to hold you over.

Almost all of the original star-studded cast reunited for the 10-minute follow-up in honor of Red Nose Day in the U.K. on Friday — but it was Hugh Grant who immediately stole the show.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!

The actor has already caused a storm on social media after recreating his iconic dance routine down the Downing Street stairs. Instead of getting down to The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump,” this time Grant shook his bum to Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling.’

What about Hugh Grant shaking his booty to Hotline Bling on #rednosedayactually? We loved it 😍🔴❤️ pic.twitter.com/39KVlAeumV — Red Nose Day (@rednoseday) March 24, 2017

As promised, Red Nose Day Actually catches us up with our favorite characters. Grant’s Prime Minister obviously still knows how to boogie, although the new scene ends with a bit of a tumble. More importantly, he’s still the PM and Martine McCutcheon’s character is still by his side.

Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s characters are still married, and are watching TV together when Andrew Lincoln turns up outside their door with another set of cue cards. This time, he’s using them to introduce his new wife: Kate Moss! (It turns out to be a joke).

Bill Nighy’s incorrigible Billy Mack is still making music, and is doing a radio interview advertising a new charity single when we catch up with him. Or as he explains it, “I’ve got an autobiography coming out and I need the publicity.” The books name? Macknificent, of course.

Colin Firth’s character is married to a Portuguese woman named Aurelia, played by Lucia Moniz. And despite having a car load of kids, it seems Firth is no closer to mastering Portuguese. When his wife tells him she’s pregnant, he replies, “That’s great. That is great. Can we have rice with it this time though? I’m getting a little tired of stir-fry.”

We catch up with Liam Neeson sitting on a bench beside the Thames outside the Tate Modern. His son Sam, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, now lives in New York, but pays his dad a surprise visit. Joining him on the bench, he introduces Joanna, played by Olivia Olson, the same girl he loved at school. Later, Joanna asks Neeson’s character for his son’s hand in marriage. “Really? All you want for Christmas is this string bean?” he replies.

Rowan Atkinson’s character is now working in a supermarket selling Comic Relief noses — but he’s still packaging everything with the same ridiculous care he did in the original department store.

The sketch ends with a speech from Grant to the press, in which he’s asked if he still thinks love is all around. “Today’s Red Nose Day and people are giving their hard-earned cash to people they will never meet but whose pain and fear they feel and want to fight,” Grant answers. “So it’s not just romantic love which is all around. Most people, still, every day, everywhere, have enough love in their heart to help human beings in trouble. Good is going to win. I am absolutely sure of it.”

For his final question, what’s the greatest Christmas movie of all time, Grant answers, “Well don’t be stupid, everyone knows it’s Elf.”

The short sequel was part of Comic Relief’s annual Red Nose Day, a popular fundraiser for children that always draws huge stars for its comedy routines. This year, the 10-minute Love Actually followup, written and directed by the film”s original writer-director Richard Curtis, followup took center stage.

After debuting Friday in the U.K., the Red Nose Day Special will air on NBC in the U.S. on May 25.