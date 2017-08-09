Watch Jackie Chan Create Real-Life Stunts for The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Jackie Chan is bringing his iconic martial arts skills to the world of animation.

The actor and kung fu expert stars in The LEGO Ninjago Movie as Sensei Wu, the young ninja squad’s wise leader and trainer.

A new featurette for the movie, which revolves around six teens who are recruited and trained to be ninja heroes, reveals how the action star created the ninja stunts practically, before they were made into animated sequences.

“When they asked me to do stunts for The LEGO Ninjago Movie, I thought I had to use LEGOs,” Chan says in the exclusive video above. “And then I realized, ‘Oh, I can do a stunt as a live action martial arts move.’ ”

The actor points to a sequence between him and Justin Theroux‘s character Garmadon as his favorite fight in the movie — and how much he enjoyed getting to choreograph it.

“It was interesting to make real live action into animation,” Chan says. “Everything the stunt team does, the ninjas do also.”

Chan enlisted the help of several other martial artists who carried out his stunts perfectly and added a unique level of authenticity to the film.

“I have been doing stunts more than 50 years, I’ve never done something like this before,” Chan concludes in the video. “Trust me, these ninjas can really fight. I think you will be very impressed.”

The LEGO Ninjago Movie — also starring Dave Franco, Kumail Nanjiani, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, and Fred Armisen — karate chops into theaters Sept. 22.