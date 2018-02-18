You Can Watch Get Out in Theaters for Free This Presidents' Day. Here's How

Movie fans, rejoice: Your Presidents’ Day plans just got more thrilling.

Select AMC Theatres around the country are offering free tickets to see the critically acclaimed flick Get Out on Presidents’ Day this year. The free screening will take place at 7 p.m. nationwide at 55 different AMC theaters, including in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Universal Pictures and the film’s director Jordan Peele teamed up to offer the free showing as a thank you to fans who made the movie successful, Peele said in a video posted to the movie’s Twitter account.

This Presidents’ Day head to participating @AMCTheatres across the country for a free screening of #GetOut to celebrate the one-year anniversary. #GetOutOneYearLater Find out more here: https://t.co/PvdzHxsaj1 pic.twitter.com/Z3dsvnQzmi — Get Out (@GetOutMovie) February 14, 2018

You can find out if an AMC theater near you is participating through the site getoutoneyearlater.com. You must show up at the theater Monday morning with a valid ID to retrieve your ticket. Be sure to get there early: Tickets will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

“I don’t care if you’ve seen it one time, two times, three times; if you bring someone who’s never seen it and you watch them watch it, whatever—you get to enjoy a free screening of Get Out this Presidents’ Day,” Peele said in the video.

Get Out was the most profitable movie of last year: Filmed for a budget of just $4.5 million, it grossed a whopping $252,434,250 worldwide, according to box-office reporting service Box Office Mojo. It also earned a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates movie reviews from critics worldwide.

The film is up for four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, at the award ceremony on March 4.