Watch Denzel Washington Reenact His Oscar-Winning Training Day Performance for Shaquille O'Neal

King Kong ain’t got nothin’ on him.

Denzel Washington resurrected his Oscar-winning performance as Alonzo in 2001’s Training Day for one of his physically biggest fans on TNT’s Inside the NBA Monday night.

The actor, 63, was appearing as a special guest on the award-winning sports talk show when host Shaquille O’Neal asked if Washington could reenact his famous (and very NSFW) “King Kong” monologue from the film.

"My man!"@SHAQ makes a special request of Denzel Washington 😂 pic.twitter.com/H2ZmHUKB3Z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2018

“I’m putting cases on all of you,” Washington growled as Alonzo before asking if he could curse on air.

“You’ll be playing basketball in Pelican Bay when I get through [with you],” he continued in character, as Shaq and the other hosts erupted with laughter.

But Washington wasn’t just a guest on the show to recreate his old characters. The actor is a huge fan of Shaq’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, despite being from New York, and played the sport himself in college at Fordham University, where he was coached by the legendary P.J. Carlesimo.

Meanwhile, the actor has also been doing some impressive impressions that don’t involve his old movies. Earlier this week, Washington did a rendition of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” while doing press for the Broadway revival of The Iceman Cometh.

After spitting a few bars from the chart topping song, Washington gave some advice to the young up-and-comer. “Don’t believe the hype. Stay true to yourself. Keep it real, for real,” he told The Root.

Washington is starring as Hickey in the revival of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh on Broadway now.