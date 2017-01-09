He’s the best TV son an actress could hope for!

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe on Sunday for best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical, and her onscreen son’s reaction is priceless.

Miles Brown, who plays Ross’ son Jack on Black-ish, saw her win on TV, and fortunately for fans, his adorable response was recorded by someone else in the room. Brown posted the video to Twitter, writing, “Congratulations to the best TV mom who deserves this!”

In the video, 11-year-old Brown begins screaming and jumping up and down when the announcer reveals Ross’ name.

Ross, who beat out other industry heavyweights like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sarah Jessica Parker for the award, mentioned her onscreen family while accepting her Golden Globe.

“Anthony you are the most wonderful TV husband ever, I don’t have children, but Marcus, Yara, Miles and Marsai oh my goodness,” she said of Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin.

After mentioning that this is her first time at the Golden Globes, Ross proceeded to dedicate the award to women feeling marginalizing by the industry.

“This is for all the women, women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important,” she said. “But I want you to know that I see you, we see you.”