Watch Benedict Cumberbatch Perform a Hilarious Rendition of 'I'm a Little Teapot'

Benedict Cumberbatch is a serious actor — and a total goofball.

The British actor teamed up with Omaze to bring one lucky winner to Los Angeles for the May premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

And while they’re in L.A., Cumberbatch decided to add an extra treat for the winner.

“Seeing as, well, we’ll be in L.A. at the same time, it’s the perfect opportunity for us to meet for tea and delightful conversation,” he says in the campaign video. ” ‘What would it be like to have tea with an actor?’ you ask. Well, I’ve prepared a short monologue for you that should make things quite clear.”

Cumberbatch then launches into a serious rendition of the popular children’s song “I’m a Little Tea Pot,” complete with a handle, spout and perfect pour at the end.

But the Doctor Strange actor isn’t doing this just for the inevitable memes. Cumberbatch revealed that all proceeds raised from the contest will benefit the GEANCO foundation, focusing on health and education in Nigeria.

“Their mission is to save and transform the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Africa and they’re a charity very dear to my heart,” Cumberbatch explains.

Enter at Omaze.com/benedict for your chance to sip tea with the Sherlock actor.