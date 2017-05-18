She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski are getting frisky in France.

The duo, in town for the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, was joined by fellow supermodel Hailey Baldwin on a private yacht yesterday, and the photogenic threesome were quick to share pictures of the outing on social media.

One video, posted to Ratajkowski’s Instagram, shows the ladies dancing together, and at one point, Hadid playfully cups her hands around the “Blurred Lines” star’s bosom. Ratajkowski giggled and even seemed to blush as she moved Hadid’s hands away.

Couple ladies on a boat 🤤💓🌸 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 17, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Hadid also commemorated the evening on her social media, posting a photo with her fellows models with the caption, “Couple ladies on a boat.”

All three have been turning heads since the festival kicked off. Ratajkowski immediately made headlines after posting a selfie of herself wearing nothing but jewelry.

After stealing last year’s red carpet with her thigh-high slit dress, Hadid captured attention again yesterday, suffering a minor wardrobe malfunction.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 17 – 28.