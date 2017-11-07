A Thor Proposal! Watch a Man Take Over Showing to Propose to Pregnant Girlfriend on Big Screen

Thor: Ragnarok was the hot ticket of the weekend, earning an estimated $431 million worldwide over its five-day opening. One of the moviegoers who contributed to that tally got the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend appeared on the big screen to propose moments before the latest Marvel movie began.

Danielle Shaw was expecting to see Chris Hemsworth fight for Asgard. But as she settled in her seat at the Odeon Cinemas in New Castle, England to watch the movie previews on Nov. 1, her boyfriend Craig Tampin popped up on the screen to ask her a big question.

“Before I start I want to apologize to everyone else in the room,” Tampin said in opening. “I just thought I would pass a message on to my partner.”

“Danielle we have been together for three years now, it’s absolutely flew over,” he gushed to Shaw, who’s seven-months pregnant with their first child.. “I never thought in a million years we would be here today. I have got a little message to pass on. It’s in Welsh but I have got another alternative because I know you don’t speak it.”

The 27-year-old then held up a card in the air with the words “Will you marry me?” written on them in Welsh, Shaw’s native language.

For those who didn’t understand Welsh, Tampin help up a baby onesie with a similar message written in English: “Mummy, will you marry Daddy?”

Shaw didn’t waste much time saying yes, much to the cheers of onlookers.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Loses Her Engagement Ring in Garden, Finds It 13 Years Later Wrapped Around a Carrot

“She was embarrassed at first seeing my face on the big screen because I didn’t think she knew what was happening,” Tampin later told Mashable. “But after, she was laughing and crying. But all happy tears.”

Tampin also explained that his proposal took time. “I had planned it for around eight to nine months,” he told the outlet. “It wasn’t difficult as I had all the help I needed from the employees at Odeon Cinemas, who were amazing.”

As for the big day, Tampin would neither confirm or deny to Mashable whether Thor would be involved.

“I think people will be expecting something special for the wedding,” he said, adding he and Shaw would be moving to a new home after the baby is born. “But I’m not so sure, we may keep it simple, but then again, expect the unexpected.”