Billionaire Warren Buffett Plans His Fast Food Orders Around the Stock Market -- and More Amazing Revelations from His HBO Documentary

Warren Buffet, worth over $70 billion, chooses his McDonald’s breakfast order based on the stock market.

This and other fascinating revelations about the world’s most successful investor are the subject of a new HBO documentary, titled Becoming Warren Buffett.

The film’s first trailer, debuted exclusively on PEOPLE, opens with the 86-year-old Berkshire Hathaway CEO picking up fast food at a drive through window. He orders a sausage McMuffin with egg and cheese. “$3.17 is a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit,” he explains. “The market’s down this morning, so I think I’ll pass up the $3.17 and go for the $2.95.”

The scene is emblematic of the discipline and frugality that helped make Buffet his fortune, but the documentary, which offers unprecedented access to the billionaire’s day-to-day personal life, delves much deeper than his breakfast investments.

“Becoming Warren Buffett tells the improbable story of how an ambitious, numbers-obsessed boy from Nebraska became one of the richest, most-respected men in the world,” explains HBO in a statement. “The definitive documentary on Buffett, this candid portrait sheds new light on a man who has helped shape the way Americans view capitalism and, more recently, philanthropy.”

There’s also a love story at the film’s heart. “There were two turning points in my life,” says Buffett in the trailer. “Once when I came out of the womb, and once when I met Suzy.”

Buffett and his wife Susan have been married for 64 years. “I was a lopsided person, she put me together,” he explains in the clip.

In addition to helping him find balance in his life, Susan has also led the charge in his considerable philanthropic work. Of his Forbes estimated $73.3 billion net worth, Buffett says 99% will go to others.

Becoming Warren Buffett premieres on HBO January 30th.