Will Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Get a Do-Over at the 90th Oscars?

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway may get the Oscars do-over they’ve been waiting for.

The two, who famously announced the wrong Best Picture winner at last year’s ceremony, were reportedly spotted at Oscars rehearsals on Thursday, reports TMZ.

While it’s unclear what category they are set to present, Beatty and Dunaway won’t shy away from poking fun at last year’s mishap.

“Presenting is better the second time around,” Dunaway reportedly said during rehearsal, according to TMZ, with Beatty replying, “The winner is Gone with the Wind.”

Last year’s ceremony ended in a bit of a fiasco after Beatty and Dunaway mistakenly named La La Land the Best Picture winner on stage at the 89th Oscars after they were accidentally handed the envelope for Emma Stone’s Best Actress award, rather than Moonlight‘s winning card. The moment was later dubbed Envelopegate by social media.

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty Kevin Winter/Getty Images

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm behind the Oscars, took responsibility for the mishap, saying their accountant Brian Cullinan handed the presenters the wrong envelope.

But days before the awards show, producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd are optimistic that this year’s ceremony will go off without a hitch.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

“I don’t think we’re haunted…I really don’t think Mike and I are as worried about the envelopes…it would really be crazy if anything [like that] happened [his year], but we are more aware that unexpected moments can happen on a live show,” Todd told PEOPLE. “I don’t think it will be envelope-related but who knows what else it could be! We couldn’t have imagined that (envelope mix-up) before it happened, so you never know.”